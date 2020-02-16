Madhya Pradesh: Leopard found dead in Daulatpur forest

Sonkatch: Forest department on Saturday late night recovered a body of an adult female leopard from Talod village situated Daulatpur forest range in Sonkatch sub-division.

Forest department personnel led by Ujjain division’s chief conservator of forests (CCF) Ajay Yadav visited the spot on being informed by the locals who had found the dead leopard amidst bushes. During preliminary investigation it was revealed that big cat was strangled to death after it got trapped in a motorcycle clutch wire tied between two trees in the dense forest.

Officials claimed that the exact cause of its death would be known after post-mortem.

Department sent body to the veterinary hospital for post mortem and later cremated her under the direction of forest department team.

Department officials on condition of anonymity claimed that this is not the first when a big cat was found dead here in Sonkatch sub-division forest region. Before this, three leopards were found dead in the past and now it needs to be investigated thoroughly.