Madhya Pradesh: Lekhpal Dhurve and troupe from Dindori present Gudumbaja dance of Gond tribe

BHOPAL: Lekhpal Dhurve and troupe from Dindori presented the Gudumbaja dance of Gond tribe at the Tribal Museum in the city on Friday evening.

It was part of the programme series ‘Gamak,’ organised by the directorate of culture. The dance is a traditional dance of Dulia, a sub-caste of the Gond tribe. The dance is performed by mainly men with various postures, with colorful costumes and Gudum (a musical instrument) tied at the waist, with rhythm and rhythm.