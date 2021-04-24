Madhya Pradesh: Legislator Kalawati Bhuria passes away due to Covid-19

Jobat/ Alirajpur: Kalawati Bhuria, a Congress MLA from Jobat assembly constituency in Alirajpur district, died at a private hospital in Indore early on Saturday while undergoing treatment for Covid-19. She was 49.

She was admitted to a hospital in Indore 15 days ago. Her father, Sursingh Bhuria, died from the coronavirus nine days ago.

Kalawati was the niece of former Union minister, Kantilal Bhuria.

Before that, legislator Govardhan Singh Dangi and MP from Khandwa Nandkumar Singh Chouhan died from the coronavirus.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, MPCC president Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh have expressed grief over the death of Kalawati.

She was a grassroots-level leader and the president of Jhabua district Panchayat several times.

She had become a legislator after winning the Jobat seat in 2018.



Ex-minister’s condition deteriorates,brought to Bhopal by air ambulance

The condition of former minister Brajendra Singh Rathor deteriorated. After being afflicted with Covid-19, Rathor was admitted to a hospital in Jhansi. Rathor is an MLA from Prithvipur in Tikamgarh.