MADHYA PRADESH: Lecture series underway at Mandsaur Horticulture College

MANDSAUR: Under the development fund provided by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, New Delhi, a month-long lecture series is being organised at Horticulture College, Mandsaur.

As a part of lecture series eminent speakers of the country are giving their addresses. Dr Sachin Surve of Pune University, Dr Rupa Shah, prof Dipin Mathur from Udaipur, Dr Pallavi Mehta, Dr Subhash Sharma and Shailesh Dwivedi from Bhopal guided the students of the college through their addresses on various topics.