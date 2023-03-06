e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Leanness Club of Star celebrates Fagh Utsav in Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Leanness Club of Star celebrates Fagh Utsav in Dewas

Leanness Club of Star member Nisha Ashok Somani also celebrated her birth anniversary in the programme.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, March 06, 2023, 02:26 AM IST
article-image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A celebration of Fagh Utsav was organised by the members of Leanness Club of Star at Shiv Temple on Balgarh Road in Dewas. During this, Holi was played with flowers and organic gulaal to deliver the message to save water.

Leanness Club of Star member Nisha Ashok Somani also celebrated her birth anniversary in the programme. On this occasion, Nisha offered Chappan Bhog to the cows, including all kinds of vegetables, fruits, sweets, jaggery and others. Women sang bhajans, planted saplings and took the responsibility of growing them.

Club president Aruna Soni, secretary Madhu Bansal, treasurer Rajeshree Soni, Kiran Dhoot, Kanta Khandelia, Hansa Soni, Rama Choubey, Sapna Raghuvanshi, Pragya Soni, Rachna Talati, Bhavna Shah, Kalpana Singh, Dimple Soni, Shakuntala Soni, Apoorva Agarwal, Monica Rana, Taruna Jat, Mamta Agarwal, Shashi Dusad, Radha Parmar, Hina Rathore, Anita Rajput, Asha Patel, Renuka Soni, Dr Anju Sharma and others were also present. Everyone congratulated on the occasion of Holi.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Dewas badminton league semifinals to be played today
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Leanness Club of Star celebrates Fagh Utsav in Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Leanness Club of Star celebrates Fagh Utsav in Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: 26 water connections snapped for tax default in Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: 26 water connections snapped for tax default in Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan transfers Rs 6.40 crore to bank account of 267...

Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan transfers Rs 6.40 crore to bank account of 267...

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Ladli Behana’ to get Rs 1,000 from June 10 and every month thereafter, says CM...

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Ladli Behana’ to get Rs 1,000 from June 10 and every month thereafter, says CM...

Indore: Choubis Avatar Mandir to be ready by April 2023

Indore: Choubis Avatar Mandir to be ready by April 2023