Madhya Pradesh: Leanness Club of Star celebrates Fagh Utsav in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A celebration of Fagh Utsav was organised by the members of Leanness Club of Star at Shiv Temple on Balgarh Road in Dewas. During this, Holi was played with flowers and organic gulaal to deliver the message to save water.

Leanness Club of Star member Nisha Ashok Somani also celebrated her birth anniversary in the programme. On this occasion, Nisha offered Chappan Bhog to the cows, including all kinds of vegetables, fruits, sweets, jaggery and others. Women sang bhajans, planted saplings and took the responsibility of growing them.

Club president Aruna Soni, secretary Madhu Bansal, treasurer Rajeshree Soni, Kiran Dhoot, Kanta Khandelia, Hansa Soni, Rama Choubey, Sapna Raghuvanshi, Pragya Soni, Rachna Talati, Bhavna Shah, Kalpana Singh, Dimple Soni, Shakuntala Soni, Apoorva Agarwal, Monica Rana, Taruna Jat, Mamta Agarwal, Shashi Dusad, Radha Parmar, Hina Rathore, Anita Rajput, Asha Patel, Renuka Soni, Dr Anju Sharma and others were also present. Everyone congratulated on the occasion of Holi.

