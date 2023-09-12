Madhya Pradesh: Leaky Ceilings Pour Apathy In Petlawad Govt School

FP Photo

Petlawad (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the ongoing monsoon season, about 57 kids in primary school in Petlawad tehsil of Jhabua district are either forced to carry umbrellas to school or are skipping classes because of leaky roofs.

The schools are housed in dilapidated buildings, and whenever it rains, the classrooms' ceilings leak and the children get wet.

This is all going around even after the government spent a large sum on providing primary education to the kids, but the crumbling facilities at the small Lalarundi village-situated primary school, which falls under Kajbi Gram Panchayat, about 12 kilometres away from Petlawad tehsil headquarters, have once again exposed gross corruption and negligence on the local administration side.

Locals sharing their plights said the school kids have been forced to study under the dilapidated building for the last three years, and when all the efforts did not work, they made a hole in the ceiling and put a pipe in that to drain out water from the roof of this dilapidated building.

Villagers added that during rainy days, both rooms were filled with water. Along with parents, teachers also remain worried that some accidents might happen. In such a situation, there is a compulsion to hold classes in a rented building.

Ironically, they were made to sit on the mat, as there are no tables or chairs outside the classroom in the school.

When contacted some of the rural women standing outside the school and asked them why they did not send their kids to the school, in a no moment they replied with all their hearts, first go inside and see, and you will understand everything.

Just look at the school building outside, huge cracks were visible all over the school, and bars had come out from the roof. In such a situation, how could the children be made to sit inside and study because there is a possibility of an accident? village women said.

“This is about a 20-year-old building which has become dilapidated today and the teachers are forced to take a rented house and teach kids there. The villagers said that they have been complaining continuously for the last three years.

They also lodged their complaint with the CM helpline along with Collector and MP but the result is in front of you,” one of the villagers Narayan Damar said.

If there is no hearing from anywhere, then we are worried about our children. That is why we are holding classes in a rented building here, they added.

Meanwhile, when contacted Petlawad block education officer RK Yadav said, “Due to the dilapidation of the building of this Lalarundi Primary School of Jamli Complex, BRC and engineer had visited here. They prepared an estimation and was sent to the district headquarters and once we get clearance, this will be done on priority,” he said.

