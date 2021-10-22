Madhya Pradesh: LBMA brings new range of 24K 999.9 purest gold coins

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the ongoing festive season, MMTC-PAMP, India’s only London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) Good Delivery gold and silver refinery, has introduced its range of exquisitely crafted 24k 999.9 purest gold coins at Anand Jewels stores in Madhya Pradesh.

The famed Lotus gold series, Lakshmi Ganesha series and Peacock gold series coins can be pre-booked for Dhanteras/Diwali at the prevalent gold rates in the city. Anand Jewels, through its showrooms across Indore and Bhopal, is the most-preferred jewellery destination of central India, offering the widest range of diamonds, gold and silver jewellery at the most honest prices.

Speaking on the announcement, Anika Agarwal, president, Consumer Business, MMTC-PAMP, said:

“All MMTC-PAMP products are known for their unmatched purity and are crafted to the highest standards using the latest Swiss technology. As the festive season approaches, customers are looking for the purest gold coins for gifting, as well as investment. We’re happy to tie up with such partners as Anand Jewels to expand our footprints in Madhya Pradesh and ensure easy access to 24k 999.9 purest gold coins from MMTC-PAMP for customers of Indore and Bhopal.”

Speaking about the partnership, Gaurav Anand, Managing Director, Anand Jewels, said, “We’re following a policy of honesty and transparency since our inception, and are delighted to bring to our customers the purest, exquisitely crafted gold coins from MMTC-PAMP at honest prices.”

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 12:59 PM IST