Madhya Pradesh: Law & Order Deteriorated In State  

AICC observer Chakraborty Sharma addresses a press conference in Ujjain on Sunday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chakraborty Sharma, the observer appointed by All India Congress Committee (AICC) for Ujjain-Alot parliamentaryconstituency, visited here on Sunday. He held a meeting of workers at the City Congress office.

According to City Congress Committee president Ravi Bhadoria and District Congress Committee (rural) president Kamal Patel, in view of the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, Chakraborty Sharma talked to the workers, block presidents and mandal sector presidents.

Later, addressing a press conference, Sharma said that in the coming 2023 elections, Congress government will be formed in Madhya Pradesh and in 2024 Congress government will be formed at the Centre as well.

Congress workers have to continuously do the work of the party in every situation from assembly elections to Lok Sabha elections. “We have to convey to every person the 11 schemes that Kamal Nath has told to every block president after the formation of Congress government in his block and every ward.”

He also said that he will be frequently visiting the city and take information about the activities of the organisation from the district president, mandal sector and block presidents. “We will have to work hard continuously on the streets and fight for the common people.

There is an atmosphere of fear, hunger and corruption in the entire state. The law and order situation of the entire state has deteriorated. The incidents of rape and kidnapping are continuously increasing in the state. The Chief Minister of the state is continuously deceiving the people of the state by making false announcements.”

Sharma said that a government with 50 per cent commission is running in the entire state. At present, the foundation stone of the houses or construction works which have not been completed is also being laid and the bhoomi pujan of the works which have not been approved and tendered is also being done in the state.

This clearly shows that the people of the country are being deceived and confused. The Congress will not tolerate this and will continue to come to the streets and fight for the people. This time the people of the state are with Congress, he claimed.