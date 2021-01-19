Madhya Pradesh: Launch hospital attached with GMC at the earliest, demands GMCTA

Ratlam: Government Medical College Teachers Association (GMCTA) has demanded that hospital attached to the Government Medical College (GMC) should be started at the earliest.

A delegation of the GMCTA met the Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap in this connection and submitted a memorandum demanding early launch of the hospital attached to the GMC.

Delegation of the GMCTA included President Dr Pravin Singh Baghel, secretary Dr Anil Meena, joint secretary Dr Devendra Chauhan and executive committee member Dr Sheilendra Dawar.

They told Kashyap that even after three years of commencement of the GMC the doctors posted at the GMC were rendering services at the district hospital. They are awaiting commencement of the hospital at the GMC.

Third year batch of MBBS students have been admitted this year and for quality education the hospital attached to GMC should be started without delay. Kashyap has assured delegation that he will do to the needful. He has also written to the chief secretary of Medical education in this regard, he added.