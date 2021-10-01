Madhya Pradesh: LANXESS wins 3 Indian Chemical Council awards

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Specialty chemicals company LANXESS India has won three prestigious awards from the Indian Chemical Council (ICC), recognising the organisation’s commitment and outstanding performance specifically in the areas of health & safety.

LANXESS India won awards for Excellence in Management of Health & Safety, Best Responsible Care committed company & ICC Certificate Of Merit for Best Compliant Company for the Codes under Responsible Care, and Best Nicer Globe User Company.

The awards were presented to LANXESS India recently at a virtual awards ceremony in the presence of chief guest Mansukh Mandaviya, minister for health & family welfare and minister for chemicals & fertilizers, Government of India, and guest of honour Samir Kumar Biswas IAS, additional secretary, department of chemicals & petrochemicals, Government of India along with other dignitaries.

Vice-chairman and managing director of LANXESS India, Neelanjan Banerjee said, “These awards are a recognition of our commitment towards health & safety of our assets and our employees and the community at large. We are thankful for this recognition and we will continue on the journey of continuous improvement.”

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 12:27 AM IST