Madhya Pradesh: LANXESS again ranks top in Dow Jones sustainability ranking in Nagda

Representative Image |

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): LANXESS once again has scored highly in terms of sustainability: The speciality chemicals company ranked first in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe in the “Chemicals” category, scoring 85 out of 100 points. In the DJSI World, LANXESS came second like in the previous year. The Group achieved particularly good results in the areas of product stewardship, water and human rights. “Sustainable, integrative thinking and acting support our corporate goals and are therefore anchored at all levels of the Group,” said Hubert Fink, member of the Board of Management of LANXESS AG. “We consider the renewed very good ranking in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index to be both a confirmation and encouragement of our commitment.” For the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, companies are evaluated in the areas of environment, social responsibility and corporate governance. The DJSI World lists the top 10 per cent of assessed global companies per industry, while the DJSI Europe lists the top 20 per cent of companies headquartered in Europe.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Dubey receives National Award for Best Person with Disability in Nagda