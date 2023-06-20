Madhya Pradesh: LANXESS Achieves Earnings According To Forecast In Q1

File: Representative image

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): The specialty chemicals company LANXESS has achieved its forecast earnings for the first quarter of 2023: EBITDA pre- exceptionals came to EUR 189 million, within the range of EUR 180 million to EUR 220 million forecast in March.

Compared with the previous year’s figure of 262 million euros, the earnings thus declined by 27.9 per cent. Sales remained almost stable. They amounted to EUR 1.899 billion, down only 1.7 per cent from previous year’s figure of EUR 1.931 million.

‘As expected, 2023 will be a tough year for the chemical industry and for LANXESS. Our figures for the first quarter make this very clear. It was therefore all the more vital that we transferred our high-performance plastics business to a joint venture as planned on April 1. We thus geared our portfolio further towards speciality chemicals and strengthened our balance sheet. This makes us even more resilient in the currently difficult situation,’ Matthias Zachert, CEO of LANXESS AG said.

‘However, I expect the economic situation to brighten considerably in the second half of the year, which will also be reflected in our earnings.’ For the coming months, LANXESS anticipates an economically challenging environment still characterised by high levels of uncertainty. The Group therefore expects earnings in the second quarter of 2023 to be roughly at par with those of the first quarter.

For the second half of the year, LANXESS expects a clear rebound of earnings based on a pick-up of the global economy and in particular, a positive development of the Chinese market. Against this backdrop, the group expects EBITDA pre-exceptionals between EUR 850 million and EUR 950 million for 2023 financial year.

