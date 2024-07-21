Madhya Pradesh: Landless Farmers Of Sendhwa To Get Forest Lease Rights

A delegation of villagers meets Antar Singh Arya | FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): The chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, Antar Singh Arya, assured the villagers under Burhanpur assembly constituency that the government has pledged to grant forest lease rights to landless farmers since 2005.

A meeting was organised following rumours spread by certain organisations, misleading people about the forest lease rights process.

BJP spokesperson Sunil Agarwal said that Arya has toured Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. During his visit, Arya addressed a local programme at his residence in Sendhwa, where he met villagers, led by janpad panchayat president Pradeep Patil.

The villagers met Arya along with their issues, with many demanding forest lease rights. Arya confirmed that the government would provide forest lease rights to landless occupants since 2005.

Arya reiterated this assurance during a visit to Nepanagar, where he encountered similar demands. He criticised certain organisations for spreading false information. He said that organisations which are creating confusion and misleading people are harmful to society.

Present at the meeting were Burhanpur janpad panchayat president Pradeep Patil, rural janpad members Gangaram Akhadia and other villagers.