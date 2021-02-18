Madhya Pradesh: Land worth over Rs 2-3 crores freed in Barwani

BARWANI: As part of the ongoing Good Governance campaign in the state, more than 20 shops and dhabas situated on the roadside near Barwani bus stand were demolished with the help of JCB.
On Thursday morning, administrative staff reached the bus stand to take action. Police, administration, revenue and municipality staff members were present including SDM Ghanshyam Dhangar, CMO Kushal Singh Dodeway, TI Rajesh Yadav.
Barwani district administration demolished shops constructed on the government land at the bus stand.
According to SDM Dhangar, complex belongs to one Akash Thakur who was given notice. He failed to produce the relevant documents so his encroachment on the government land was demolished.
SDM claimed shops on the front side were constructed by different people, while Thakur constructed nine shops on the backside. The market of land which was freed is between Rs two to three crore.
Police, administration, revenue, municipality staffers, chief municipal officer Kushal Singh Dodeway, were present. Police station incharge Yadav said that a list of encroachers is being prepared for further action.