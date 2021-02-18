Madhya Pradesh: Land worth over Rs 2-3 crores freed in Barwani

BARWANI: As part of the ongoing Good Governance campaign in the state, more than 20 shops and dhabas situated on the roadside near Barwani bus stand were demolished with the help of JCB.

On Thursday morning, administrative staff reached the bus stand to take action. Police, administration, revenue and municipality staff members were present including SDM Ghanshyam Dhangar, CMO Kushal Singh Dodeway, TI Rajesh Yadav.

Barwani district administration demolished shops constructed on the government land at the bus stand.

According to SDM Dhangar, complex belongs to one Akash Thakur who was given notice. He failed to produce the relevant documents so his encroachment on the government land was demolished.