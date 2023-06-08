Madhya Pradesh: Ladli Behna Approval Certificates Distributed In Guna

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Swikriti Patra’ (acceptance letters) were distributed to beneficiaries of Ladli Behna Yojana in a programme organised at Ward number 1 of the municipality by MP Dr KP Singh Yadav and municipality president Savita Arvind Gupta on Wednesday.

While addressing the programme, Yadav said that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had promised Rs 1,000 per month to sisters of the state. This promise would be fulfilled on June 10. BJP district president Dharmendra Singh congratulated all the women who received acceptance letters. The approval certificates were distributed among 100 beneficiaries.

During the programme, MP representative Sachin Sharma, Ramesh Malviya, Pradeep Bhatt, district BJP vice president Santosh Dhakad, former councillor Gendalal Kushwaha along with women child development officer Dhirendra Jadaun, CMO Vinod Kumar Shukla and others were also present.