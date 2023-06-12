Madhya Pradesh: Ladli Behna Acceptance Letters Distributed In Betma

Betma (Mhow): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Ladli Behna Yojana's acceptance letter distribution ceremony was held by the city council on Saturday evening at Jagdish Vatika complex. Former MLA Manoj Patel, former city council president Dharamveer Singh Chauhan, Vaish Samaj district president Dinesh Garg, city council president’s representative Shashi Jaiswal, SDM Ravi Verma, Women and Child Development’s project officer Mamta Chaudhary, Naib-Tehsildar Harsha Verma were present. Former MLA Manoj Patel began the programme by lighting lamp. The programme was telecast live. During this, acceptance letters of Ladli Behna Yojana were distributed by guests to selected few among 2,610 women.

The acceptance letters of the scheme will be provided to the remaining women by going door-to-door. A cultural presentation was given by Bhumika Yadav and Payal Badgujar on behalf of Women and Child Development Department and Kiran Ghune and Keerti Badgujar presented their views regarding the scheme. A grand Kalash Yatra was taken out, in which hundreds of women reached Jagdish Vatika, the venue of the event, carrying Kalash on their heads. They were welcomed by showering flowers. The programme was co-ordinated by Govind Kabra. Gratitude was accepted by chief municipal officer Shubham Makwana.

