Madhya Pradesh: Lack of access, stock mars jab job in rural belt of state

SANAWAD (KHARGONE): People above 18 are facing troubles to get their Covid jab due to the shortage of vaccines at centres.

The government has instructed people to first register through the CoWin app. Those who have registered are not getting any time slots as all the slots have been booked till May 15 and after that the slots are not available. Due to the lack of slots the youngsters are disappointed.

People who do not have an android phone or access to the internet are unable to get themselves registered. Youth are demanding that the government should reform the arrangement through which people from all sections of society can get jab.

As per the information, due to the shortage of vaccines the slots are not available and slots after May 15 will be opened after the fresh stock of vaccines arrive. The vaccine supply for people above age 45 is controlled by the central government while for the people above age 18; the state government provides the vaccine.

Khargone vaccination in-charge Dr Sanjay Bhatt said that there is shortage of vaccine in town and residents above age 18 from Sanawad and other nearby areas will soon be vaccinated.

Lack of vaccines stock irks elderly

RAJPUR (BARWANI): As vaccination centres ran out of stock from last week, people waiting to get their second dose of vaccine were left high and dry. People, particularly the elderly are visiting the hospital every day for their second dose. Block Medical Officer Dr Mohan Sisodiya informed that the current vaccine supply is controlled by the central government and they have already informed Chief Medical Officer Dr Anita Singare and District Collector Shivraj Singh Verma about the vaccine shortage but haven’t received any response since then.

Vaccination drive slows down in villages

MAHIDPUR (UJJAIN): The daily vaccination target has rapidly fluctuated in rural areas of Mahidpur due to a general disinterest of the villagers for their second dose of vaccine. There are 15 vaccination centres in town and beneficiaries are not reporting to the centres. At the centres in Jharda, Jhotavad, Jagoti and Akyalimba had 130 doses of vaccine but only 10-20 reached to get their jab and only 14%-16% of the target was achieved on May 12. 90% of the target was achieved at centres for people above age 18 and 47% were achieved at centres for people above the age of 45.