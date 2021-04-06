Madhya Pradesh: Labourer’s daughter raped by 2 in Ratlam district, one arrested another on the run

Alot (Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl belonging to a family of labourers was raped on Monday late night by two persons in a village under Tal police station jurisdiction. The police reached the spot as soon as they received information. One of the accused has been arrested while another is on the run.

Sub inspector Divya Parashar who is investigating the case said the accused stays with his maternal uncle. One of the accused is from Aslawada in Ujjain district and the other accused is from Kota in Rajasthan. They raped the girl late at night as her parents who are both labourers had gone to another village for work and her elder brother was sleeping outside the house. They threatened to kill the girl if she revealed the incident to anyone.

In the morning, when the girl felt sick, she told her brother about the whole incident. They then went to Tal police station and lodged a complaint. The police registered a case under POCSO Act.