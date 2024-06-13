Madhya Pradesh: Labourer's daughter in Barnagar cracks MPPSC in first attempt

Meritorious Madina Khan (Second From Right) |

Barnagar (Madhya Pradesh): In a heart-warming tale of determination and perseverance, Madiha Khan, the daughter of a labourer, has achieved a remarkable feat by securing the position of assistant treasury officer in the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) exam on her very first attempt.

This inspiring success story comes from Barnagar in the Ujjain district, where her achievement has brought immense joy to her family and the community.

Shakeel Khan, Madiha's father, works as a labourer in Shahajilalpura, Barnagar, and has only studied up to the eighth grade, while her mother, Shahzadi Khan, is illiterate and a housewife.

Despite their limited educational background, Shakeel and Shahzadi were committed to their daughter's education. Her brother, Shariq Khan, supports the family by working as a welder and selling fruits.

The family's collective effort and unwavering support for Madiha's education, despite their financial constraints, exemplify the power of dreams and hard work.

HARD WORK PAYS OFF

Madiha left no stone unturned in her pursuit of academic excellence. She completed her higher secondary education from a private school and graduated from Government College, Barnagar. Determined to succeed, she joined a private coaching institute in the city to prepare for the MPPSC exam, which she passed with flying colours in 2021.

Madiha has always been a brilliant student. She secured the second position in the state merit list in her 12th-grade commerce examination in 2018, scoring 478 out of 500 marks. Recognising her academic prowess, she was felicitated by the then Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Madiha has also topped her tehsil in the 10th standard examination and has excelled in various speech competitions.

TAUGHT HER MOTHER TO READ

In addition to her academic achievements, Madiha also took the time to teach her mother, Shahzadi, how to read and write. Today, Shahzadi can read newspapers and sign her name, a testament to Madihaís dedication to her familyís growth and empowerment.

A BEACON OF INSPIRATION

Madiha Khanís journey from a humble background to becoming an assistant treasury officer is a beacon of inspiration for many. Her story highlights the importance of education and the incredible impact of family support. Madihaís ultimate goal is to join the Indian Administrative Service, a dream she is well on her way to achieving.