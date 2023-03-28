 Madhya Pradesh: ‘Krishna doesn’t like clever people’
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Shrimad Bhagwat Gita recital was organised at Goddess Kela temple in Dewas on Tuesday. On the fifth-day preacher Vandana Shree said, “Krishna doesn’t like clever people. Our Lord only loves devotees who worship him with a pure heart.”

Vandana also narrated childhood incidents of Lord Kanha like stealing Makhan, Putana Vadh, Kaliya Naag Mardan and others. She also explained nature of Yashodha. Attractive performances on ‘Krishna Leela’ were the centre of attraction. Indore MLA Ramesh Mendola was the chief guest. He was welcomed by Keladevi Paramarthik Trust president Yogesh Bansal.

Social worker Radheshyam Soni, former mayor Rekha Verma, councillor Akila Ajab Singh Thakur, OP Tapadia, Rajesh Yadav, Naveen Solanki, Sumer Singh Darbar, Ram Padarath Mishra, Akhilesh Sengar and others were present. Vyas Peeth was worshipped by Deepak Garg, Anamika Garg and her family. The programme was conducted by Chetan Upadhyay.

