Madhya Pradesh: Krishi Vigyan Kendra Dhar wins National ICAR Award, 2020

Dhar: Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Dhar has won the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Rashtriya Krishi Vigyan Protsahan Puraskar, 2020. The Award was given to KVK, Dhar in the presence of Narendra Singh Tomar (Agriculture Union Minister), Parshottam Rupala (Union Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Minister), Kailash Chaudhry and Shobha Karandlaje (Union Agriculture State Minister, New Delhi) through virtual ceremony on the eve of 93th ICAR Foundation Day at New Delhi.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research conferred the prestigious national award to KVK, Dhar for its outstanding contribution in the field of agriculture and allied sun rising sectors in the district.

Principal scientists Dr KS Kirad and Dr AK Badaya said that the KVK, Dhar has earned credibility and visibility with the stakeholders and tribal farming community to realise its motto that is reach out to the unreached and working with more than 60% tribal population and about 62% small and marginal farmers in various agro-ecological situations and soil conditions.

KVK, Dhar has also been made efforts to develop and implement the need based area specific technologies according to micro situation and agro eco-system based on the operational area through various on farm testing, demonstrations, ICT tools and capacity development programmes.