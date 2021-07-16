Madhya Pradesh: Krishi Vigyan Kendra Dhar wins National ICAR Award, 2020

Dhar: Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Dhar has won the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Rashtriya Krishi Vigyan Protsahan Puraskar, 2020. The Award was given to KVK, Dhar in the presence of Narendra Singh Tomar (Agriculture Union Minister), Parshottam Rupala (Union Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Minister), Kailash Chaudhry and Shobha Karandlaje (Union Agriculture State Minister, New Delhi) through virtual ceremony on the eve of 93th ICAR Foundation Day at New Delhi.
The Indian Council of Agricultural Research conferred the prestigious national award to KVK, Dhar for its outstanding contribution in the field of agriculture and allied sun rising sectors in the district.
Principal scientists Dr KS Kirad and Dr AK Badaya said that the KVK, Dhar has earned credibility and visibility with the stakeholders and tribal farming community to realise its motto that is reach out to the unreached and working with more than 60% tribal population and about 62% small and marginal farmers in various agro-ecological situations and soil conditions.
KVK, Dhar has also been made efforts to develop and implement the need based area specific technologies according to micro situation and agro eco-system based on the operational area through various on farm testing, demonstrations, ICT tools and capacity development programmes.
Agronomy scientist Dr GS Gathiye said that most significant contribution of KVK during the five years (2015-16 to 2020-21) is the conceptualisation, development and extension of the crops diversification especially through polyculture multilayer high value horticultural crops, ICT, Hi- tech horticulture, promotion of IFS, Organic farming, farm waste management, Kadaknath poultry farming, goat farmin, women empowerment, fishery and varietal replacement in major crops like soybean, wheat and chickpea in intensive manner along with inter and intra rows space management, planting system ñìPlanting on Slope Area under Furrow Irrigated and Raised Bedî (PSA FIRBS), replicated IFS models for doubling the income of small production system in operational area has provided the secured income and natural insurance against an abruptly weather conditions.
Under innovative initiative KVK, Dhar has launched e-linkage more than 1,36,435 farmers by KMA and other stake holders are linked for Kisan Mobile advisory services (KMA) to disseminate latest agricultural, marketing & weather based information time to time. Simultaneously, 35,800 progressive farmers have been added using WhatsApp. As a result of these farmers is saving cost of various inputs in term of revenue estimated millions of rupees. The ICT tool has become immensely popular and other farmers are joining in large numbers list.
Through various skills oriented Vocational trainings and convergence programme, ìSunrise sectors componentsî viz., animal husbandry & Kadaknath poultry birds and horticultural crops have been promoted, which have given high yield potential and good market value. A variety of guava (VNR), tissue culture pomegranate (Bhagwa), papaya (Tiwan) and Ber (apple ber) also established in the district for better crop diversification and income generation, further, these crops horizontally spread in more than 12500 ha.
KVK Dhar is a pioneer institute in Madhya Pradesh to offers Diploma in Agricultural Extension Services for Input Dealers (DAESI). Now 120 trained input dealers are being able to provide appropriate inputs & knowledge to the farming community as para-extension professionals.
Vice-chancellor, DES, RVSKVV, Gwalior and Dr SRK Singh, Director, ATARI, Zone IX, Jabalpur and other professors and Scientists have congratulated to team of KVK, Dhar for achieving the prestigious award.