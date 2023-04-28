Madhya Pradesh: Kindergartners receive report cards as degree in Sanawad

Representative Image |

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Narmada Valley International School kindergartners received their report cards as a degree during a graduation ceremony, organised for their promotion to primary classes.

School principal Amita Sharma greeted guests and congratulated toddlers for their one step ahead in academics.

Principal Sharma said that a primary school teacher was the one who helps children develop reading, writing, and learning skills.

Elementary school teachers play an important role in developing an educational path for students because they were the foundation of learning and transfer knowledge.

She added primary school teachers were involved with social, emotional, intellectual, physical and moral development of the pupils in their class. They ensure that children have good numeracy and literacy levels before going to secondary school.

Little performers of nursery entertained the audience with their dance. Director Sunil Jain and vice-principal Ajay Prajapati also congratulated the students. The programme was conducted by teachers Vishakha Chaurasia and Riddhi Solanki.

Certificates were also given to the children with more than 90% attendance in the school and to students who got first position in annual examination results. Staff members were also present.