Madhya Pradesh: Kin in Kukshi demand strict probe in the missing case of their daughter abducted by four on February 11

Kukshi: Parents of a 15-year-old girl from Susari village of Kukshi village are running pillar to post to get their daughter’s whereabouts after four unidentified persons abducted her on February 11.

Complainant Heera Bheel, a resident of Susari village went to Bhensdad Dhrol village in Jamnagar district of Gujarat for work along with his family.

On February 11, four persons came to his place and abducted his daughter after beating other family members.

After incident, girl’s family members lodged a complaint at Durail police station, but even five days after her abduction, police failed to trace the girl and abductors.

Former sarpanch of Susari, Rajendra Patidar has demanded from the local public representatives and social organizations, administration to take the issue at a higher level so that family members could get their girl back quickly.

Patidar accused Gujarat police of not taking case seriously and demanded Madhya Pradesh intervention in the matter.

The administration should be strict about the crimes being committed on the tribals in Gujarat. In the past, a girl was raped in Morbi along with a tribal family, for which memos were given from the surrounding areas.

Kamlesh and Chhagan Singh, relatives of girl and her family members residing in Susari claimed that their family members are visiting local police station daily, but did not get a satisfactory response from the police. They claimed that when they called Durail police station in-charge Mahendra Singh Jadega who told them that he is currently busy in elections duty. This is the second incident within month when the tribal family from Madhya Pradesh targeted in Gujarat