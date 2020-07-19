Madhya Pradesh: Kids to grow veggies for mid-day meals

Bagh: Students of 27 schools are all set to nurture and grow vegetables for mid-day meals in the school premises. The unused areas of the schools will be put to use as a kitchen-garden.

Development block academic coordinator Surendra Chauhan and mid-day meals in-charge Naeem Khan said that each selected school shall receive Rs 5,000 to develop a kitchen-garden.

Increasing usage of pesticides and chemicals is making the vegetables tasteless and harmful. It will improve the nutritional value of mid-day meals and also instil in children, interest for gardening. Sponge gourd, eggplant, tomato and green chillies will be sowed in the first phase.

Block education officer and development block resource coordinator Veerbhan Singh Mandloi said that the kitchen garden concept is being developed under School Nutrition Garden Scheme.

Teachers Narsingh Kiradiya and Shyamsundar Mandhanya of Government School, Akhada village said that the children will also gain knowledge of seasonal vegetables and the nutritional value of each vegetable. It will also help in conserving the environment.