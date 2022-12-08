Madhya Pradesh: Khurai will have only concrete houses, says Bhupendra Singh

FP Photo

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Housing and Urban Development Minister Bhupendra Singh has said that concrete houses will soon be constructed in Khurai assembly constituency.

Singh made the statement at the time of handing over 86 new houses at Pithoria ward under the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme. He also dedicated to public beautification work of a lake and performed the Bhoomipujan of a badminton court worth Rs 77 lakh and other development schemes in the constituency.

He further said that there would not be any house with tiles in the Khurai assembly constituency. All eligible people will be given houses under the PM’s housing scheme within two years.

As many as960 houses have been given to the needy under the scheme in the past two years, he said, adding that the lake in the Pithoria area has been beautified and made useful for the public.

The lake has been turned into a stop dam will be deepened, Singh said, adding that its water level will also be increased and swings will be installed in the park.

A Sanjivani clinic will be set up at Pithoria, Singh said. A sum of Rs 32 crore has, so far, been spent on development schemes including construction of houses.

According to the minister, all villages in Khurai and Malthaun development blocks will get water through pipeline under Jal Jeewan Mission Sheme and tender process has begun for that.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will soon perform the Bhoomipujan of the project which will be completed within two years.

Meanwhile, the minister directed the district education officer (DEO) to inspect the government schools in Semra Lodhi village Panchayat.

He asked the DEO to inspect the schools and see whether there is any problem of drinking water and lack of cleanliness. He said that any such problem should be solved with immediate effect.