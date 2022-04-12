Madhya Pradesh: Khetia police solve blind murder case, two arrested

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Khetia police have solved a blind murder case and arrested two accused involved in the offence. The police received information at 8 am on March 7, about the murder of a man near Malfa farm and found a body on reaching there. The deceased was identified as Hiralal, a resident of Malfa village in Barwani District. Strangulation marks and injuries around the head were found on the body. The deceased used to run a salon near Hanuman Chowk and was missing since March 6 when he was seen going towards his salon from his native village.

A special team was constituted under the supervision of the superintendent of police Deepak Shukla. The police discovered that the two accused, Rahul Sonis (30) and Jayesh Nikum (23). had intercepted Harilal on his way to the salon, took him to a secluded place and tried to snatch his purse and mobile phone. On his refusal to part with his belongings, they killed him in a fit of rage and threw his body. The culprits have accepted to have committed the crime. Further investigation is on.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 10:19 PM IST