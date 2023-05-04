Madhya Pradesh: Khetia Collector inspects Aadhaar updation, DBT works in banks

FP Photo

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): District collector Dr Rahul Fating on Wednesday undertook inspections of Bank of Baroda and Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank situated in Khetia town in Barwani district. During which, he carried out inspections of Aadhaar updation and direct benefit transfer (DBT) related works under the state government-run Ladli Behna Scheme. He also obtained related information from bank managers, official concerned and instructed for speedy works of application received under the Ladli Behna Schemes.

This comes in order to ensure that the beneficiaries receive Rs 1,000 from the month of June as per the scheme. Under the scheme, all eligible women are entitled to receive Rs 1,000 per month as financial assistance from the state government, which will be directly credited to their bank accounts (DBT).

The collector also reached the health centre, Khetia for a surprise inspection. Those present during inspections were SDM Ramesh Chandra Sisodiya, Tehsildar Jitendra Bhavsar, Naib Tehsildar Sunil Sisodiya, Janpad panchayat chief executive officer (CEO) Mahesh Patidar and municipal CMO Mohan Alawabhi.