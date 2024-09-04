 Madhya Pradesh: Khedi-Gandhwani Road Culvert Construction Raises Safety Concerns
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Khedi-Gandhwani Road Culvert Construction Raises Safety Concerns

Madhya Pradesh: Khedi-Gandhwani Road Culvert Construction Raises Safety Concerns

The absence of a diversion road has caused immense trouble for the people of five villages, including Khedi, Avalda, Badiya and others.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 09:24 PM IST
article-image
Villagers crossing the road in absence of diversion road | FP Photo

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): The ongoing construction of a culvert on the Khedi-Gandhwani road has put pedestrians' lives at risk due to the lack of a diversion road. The culvert, being built on the Gandharva for Rs 3 crore, has been plagued by poor planning and execution.

Without a safe alternative route, villagers are forced to cross the river, which is prone to sudden flooding due to its origin in the hills.

The absence of a diversion road has caused immense trouble for the people of five villages, including Khedi, Avalda, Badiya and others, who rely on this route for their daily commute.

Despite the contractor, Irshad Patel, building the diversion road twice, it has been washed away by the river due to its inadequate design. The villagers are now bearing the consequences of the contractor's negligence, with their access to the city severely restricted.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Pune Banker Dies After Jumping From Atal Setu Bridge Due To Work Pressure; Police Recover Body
Navi Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Pune Banker Dies After Jumping From Atal Setu Bridge Due To Work Pressure; Police Recover Body
Mahadev Betting App Scam: Investigation Reveals Senior Police And Politicians Blackmailing Promoters For Money
Mahadev Betting App Scam: Investigation Reveals Senior Police And Politicians Blackmailing Promoters For Money
UP Horror: Religious Teacher Rapes 13-Year-Old Student At Madrasa In Ghaziabad; Arrested After Child Narrates Ordeal To Father
UP Horror: Religious Teacher Rapes 13-Year-Old Student At Madrasa In Ghaziabad; Arrested After Child Narrates Ordeal To Father
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Chautala Clan Faces Critical Battle For Survival As INLD And JJP Compete
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Chautala Clan Faces Critical Battle For Survival As INLD And JJP Compete
Read Also
VIDEO: Jabalpur Medical College Staff's Car Catches Sudden Fire; Driver's Timely Jump Saves Him
article-image

The officials of the Pradhan Mantri Sadak Yojana, under which the culvert is being constructed, have also been criticised for their lack of attention to this critical issue. In response to the situation, Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana SDO TS Kohli has asked the contractor to divert the culvert under construction on the Gandhwani Khedi.

However, the villagers have been advised to exercise caution while crossing the river until a safe alternative route is provided. The authorities must take immediate action to address this critical issue and prevent any potential accidents. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Smart City Development Limited Organise Competition For ‘Bright’ City

Indore Smart City Development Limited Organise Competition For ‘Bright’ City

MP: Tensions Escalate At RMC As Office Superintendent Attempts Suicide Over Salary Disputes

MP: Tensions Escalate At RMC As Office Superintendent Attempts Suicide Over Salary Disputes

JOB SCAM: Accountant From Education Department Takes ₹1.5L From Youths Promising Government Jobs...

JOB SCAM: Accountant From Education Department Takes ₹1.5L From Youths Promising Government Jobs...

Madhya Pradesh: Khedi-Gandhwani Road Culvert Construction Raises Safety Concerns

Madhya Pradesh: Khedi-Gandhwani Road Culvert Construction Raises Safety Concerns

Madhya Pradesh: 250 Years on, Family Of Artistes Keeps Alive Tradition Of Making Holkar-Era Ganesh...

Madhya Pradesh: 250 Years on, Family Of Artistes Keeps Alive Tradition Of Making Holkar-Era Ganesh...