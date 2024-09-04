Madhya Pradesh: Khedi-Gandhwani Road Culvert Construction Raises Safety Concerns

Villagers crossing the road in absence of diversion road | FP Photo

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): The ongoing construction of a culvert on the Khedi-Gandhwani road has put pedestrians' lives at risk due to the lack of a diversion road. The culvert, being built on the Gandharva for Rs 3 crore, has been plagued by poor planning and execution.

Without a safe alternative route, villagers are forced to cross the river, which is prone to sudden flooding due to its origin in the hills.

The absence of a diversion road has caused immense trouble for the people of five villages, including Khedi, Avalda, Badiya and others, who rely on this route for their daily commute.

Despite the contractor, Irshad Patel, building the diversion road twice, it has been washed away by the river due to its inadequate design. The villagers are now bearing the consequences of the contractor's negligence, with their access to the city severely restricted.

The officials of the Pradhan Mantri Sadak Yojana, under which the culvert is being constructed, have also been criticised for their lack of attention to this critical issue. In response to the situation, Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana SDO TS Kohli has asked the contractor to divert the culvert under construction on the Gandhwani Khedi.

However, the villagers have been advised to exercise caution while crossing the river until a safe alternative route is provided. The authorities must take immediate action to address this critical issue and prevent any potential accidents.