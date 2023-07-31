Madhya Pradesh: Khatu Shyam Temple Priest’s Supporters Demand His Re-Instatement

Representative image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Mandsaur’s Khatu Shyam Temple has been witnessing days of fervent protests as supporters rally behind the ousted temple priest, Ashish Sharma, who was recently removed from his position by the temple trust. The decision has sparked outrage among temple followers, leading to a series of hunger strikes to demand his reinstatement.

The situation escalated further when, on Monday, the protesters approached MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia to plead for the priest's re-appointment. Sensing the gravity of the matter, MLA Yashpal Singh assured them of his support and willingness to mediate with the Khatu Shyam Mandir Committee Trust to find a solution that could satisfy both parties.

During the meeting with MLA Yashpal Singh, the supporters raised another point of contention against the temple committee, alleging that some of its members were appointed from outside the residential area of the temple colony, which is not permitted as per temple regulations.

The protesters' demand the priest's re-appointment and the alleged irregularities in the temple committee's composition have added complexity to the already contentious situation. The devotees firmly believe that Ashish Sharma's removal was unjust and have vowed to continue their peaceful protests until a resolution is found.