Madhya Pradesh: Kharte, Supporters Join Congress

FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Tribal social worker Porlal Kharte along with scores of supporters has joined Congress at the Tribal Congress Conference held at Bhopal on Monday. The development comes ahead of crucial state assembly polls scheduled to be held in the state later this year. State Congress president and former chief minister Kamal Nath inducted Kharte into the Congress.

Porlal Kharte who served as state tax officer, has been fighting for the constitutional rights of tribals including education, and health for a long time and has considerable influence in tribal-dominated parts of Sendhwa.

The Tribal Congress Conference was organised to commemorate the martyrdom of Raja Shankar Shah and Amar Shaheed Kunwar Raghunath Shah.

Former Cabinet minister Sajjan Singh Verma, former minister Omkar Singh Markam, tribal Congress state president advocate Ramu Tekam, and tribal Congress (Barwani) district president Shantaram Kharte were also present.