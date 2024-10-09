Madhya Pradesh: Khargone's Gokuldas Public School Celebrates Navratri With Great Enthusiasm | PNP

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Navratri festival was celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour at Gokuldas Public School (GPS), where the school family came together to worship the mother goddess with colourful garba costumes and the rhythmic beats of dandiya. The event saw the active participation of women from the city, along with the school's boys and girls, teachers, staff and parents, who played Raas Garba with devotion.

The school organised a garba festival, which showcased the cultural significance of the dance form and Dussehra. The event featured a colourful presentation by the school family, which included district president of Vaishya Samaj Kirti Jain, division president of Vaishya Samaj and chairperson of school Sarita Mahajan, principal Mandala Vedvati and vice principal Jamila Mendis, among others.

The highlight of the event was a Shastra Garba presentation by the girls, who performed with swords in both hands, conveying the message of women empowerment and safety.

The school's chairperson, Sarita Mahajan, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to worship the mother goddess together, while principal Mandla Vedvati emphasised the importance of such programmes in helping children understand and appreciate their culture.

The event also featured a display of diverse cultural costumes from across the country. The school family honoured the best garba dancer, best pair and best costume and the programme was conducted by Balwinder Kaur Bhatia, Kavita Gole and Vaishali Sohni.