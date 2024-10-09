 Madhya Pradesh: Khargone's Gokuldas Public School Celebrates Navratri With Great Enthusiasm
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Khargone's Gokuldas Public School Celebrates Navratri With Great Enthusiasm

Madhya Pradesh: Khargone's Gokuldas Public School Celebrates Navratri With Great Enthusiasm

The event saw the active participation of women from the city, along with the school's boys and girls, teachers, staff and parents, who played Raas Garba with devotion.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 11:12 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Khargone's Gokuldas Public School Celebrates Navratri With Great Enthusiasm | PNP

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Navratri festival was celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour at Gokuldas Public School (GPS), where the school family came together to worship the mother goddess with colourful garba costumes and the rhythmic beats of dandiya. The event saw the active participation of women from the city, along with the school's boys and girls, teachers, staff and parents, who played Raas Garba with devotion.

The school organised a garba festival, which showcased the cultural significance of the dance form and Dussehra. The event featured a colourful presentation by the school family, which included district president of Vaishya Samaj Kirti Jain, division president of Vaishya Samaj and chairperson of school Sarita Mahajan, principal Mandala Vedvati and vice principal Jamila Mendis, among others.

Read Also
'Nariyal Paani' Prices Jump From ₹20 To ₹90 In Madhya Pradesh—Can People Still Enjoy This...
article-image

The highlight of the event was a Shastra Garba presentation by the girls, who performed with swords in both hands, conveying the message of women empowerment and safety.

The school's chairperson, Sarita Mahajan, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to worship the mother goddess together, while principal Mandla Vedvati emphasised the importance of such programmes in helping children understand and appreciate their culture.

FPJ Shorts
Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani Mourns Loss Of My 'Dear Friend, Ratan Tata'
Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani Mourns Loss Of My 'Dear Friend, Ratan Tata'
Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert; Predicts Rainfall In Parts Maharashtra
Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert; Predicts Rainfall In Parts Maharashtra
Top Stock To Watch Out On October 10: Cipla, Britannia, Orissa Minerals & Others In Focus
Top Stock To Watch Out On October 10: Cipla, Britannia, Orissa Minerals & Others In Focus
Registration For ICSI CS December 2024 Exam Ends Today At icsi.edu, Apply Now Here
Registration For ICSI CS December 2024 Exam Ends Today At icsi.edu, Apply Now Here

The event also featured a display of diverse cultural costumes from across the country. The school family honoured the best garba dancer, best pair and best costume and the programme was conducted by Balwinder Kaur Bhatia, Kavita Gole and Vaishali Sohni.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Reducing Carbon Emmission: Indore To Become World’s First Energy Literate City

Reducing Carbon Emmission: Indore To Become World’s First Energy Literate City

Madhya Pardesh's First Health ATM Setup At Sanjeevani Clinic In Indore

Madhya Pardesh's First Health ATM Setup At Sanjeevani Clinic In Indore

People-Centric Initiative: Samapda 2.0 E-Registry System Launch Today

People-Centric Initiative: Samapda 2.0 E-Registry System Launch Today

CBSE Gives A Push, Students On-Board, Teachers’ Learning AI!

CBSE Gives A Push, Students On-Board, Teachers’ Learning AI!

World Mental Health Day 2024: Around 10 Lakh Suffering From Severe Mental Disorders In Madhya...

World Mental Health Day 2024: Around 10 Lakh Suffering From Severe Mental Disorders In Madhya...