Madhya Pradesh: Khargone violence victims to get relief under AHP Scheme

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The victims of Khargone violence will be provided relief under the Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) Scheme, said Priyanka Patel, chief municipal officer, Khargone on Saturday. The civic body official cited an example of one of the victims who has recently been given a 1-BHK house. This is in accordance with the state government's directions to the civic body to provide relief to riot victims.

Patel said, "Manjula Kevat's house was burnt completely during the riots. As per CM's directions, we have to provide relief to the victim under our AHP Scheme. Manjula Kevat has been given a 1-BHK house." Meanwhile, Manjula Kevat expressed her gratitude to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for this action.

"During Ram Navami, my house was burnt by rioters. I made a video, which went viral and it reached the CM. Now, I have been given a house. I have shifted with my two children and had a house-warming. I thank the CM," said Manjula Kevat.

In the violence that erupted on April 10, several people, including police personnel, were injured when groups of people pelted stones at each other during the procession.

The stone-pelting started at the beginning of the procession, leaving four persons injured, including a police inspector.

