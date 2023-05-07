Madhya Pradesh: Khargone collector performs Shramdaan for Kunda purification campaign

FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A mega cleanliness drive was launched on the banks of Kunda River under Kunda purification campaign for upkeep and revival of the river. The move was launched under CM’s Urban Cleanliness Resolution Campaign.

On Sunday, collector Shivraj Singh Verma along with members of Pension Association, State Teachers Association, Gayatri Pariwar and local citizens launched by performing Shramdaan as a gesture of symbolic mass participation in the cleanliness drive. The cleaning exercise at the river bank continued for around 3 hours.

Water hyacinth was cleaned from Ganesh Ghat and the river regained its pristine glory. He later conducted inspection of the site and urged for large- scale public participation as it is of utmost importance in ridding the river from pollution.

If Shramdaan is performed every day, then Kunda River could be revived again. He urged residents to participate in Shramdaan daily from 7 am to 9 am and help make Kunda River free from pollution and garbage and conserve water bodies. The drive also saw participation of various government departments.

Under CM’s Urban Cleanliness Campaign, several competitions have been announced to keep the city clean including ‘Sabse swachh mera ghar, sabse swachh mera ward’.

MLA Ravi Joshi, municipal vice-president Bholu Karma, SDM ON Singh, municipal health officer Prakash Chitte besides local residents also attended the programme.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Desire for male child turns father into a killer in Khargone