Madhya Pradesh: Khandwa Police Finds Missing IT Officer

Representative image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Khandwa police has traced a missing income tax (IT) officer Shersingh Ginare (54) of Ujjain on the basis of his mobile location, police said. According to information, police found him at Gudi village, about 33 kilometres away from the district headquarters. Earlier Ginare’s family members who hail from Piplyahana area in Indore lodged his missing complaint at Moghat police station in Khandwa after his mobile was switched off after 9 pm on June 25.

Complainant Shravan Singh Ginare had said that his brother Shersingh Ginnare had come to Khandwa at around 4 pm on June 25. After this, his mobile phone got switched off at 9 pm. They waited for two days for Ginare to come home. But even after three days, he could not be contacted.

When the police traced his last location, it was found from Khandwa's Dedh Talai to Dharini in Maharashtra. Ginare had come in his new car. He has a close friendship with a businessman in Khandwa.

Posted in Khandwa earlier

Income tax officer Shersingh Ginare is an environment enthusiast and is currently posted in Ujjain. Prior to this, he was the district income tax officer in Mandsaur. About 10 years ago, he was an inspector in the Income Tax department in Khandwa. Apart from Khandwa, he also has property at Kukuru Far in Maharashtra. Ginare is an animal lover. He worked with injured animals. Because of which wildlife organisations have also honoured him. Ginare’s family consists of wife, a son and a daughter.

Found at his farm house near Gudi

According to Khandwa CSP Poonamchand Yadav, the income tax officer's missing complaint was made by his family. Searched on the basis of mobile location, it was found in Gudi area. The family had said that they have a farm in village Itwa near Gudi. When the police team reached there, they were found safe in the farm house built on the farm.