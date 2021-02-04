Madhya Pradesh: Khandwa police claim to solve a blind murder case, 4 held

Khandwa: Khandwa police have arrested four persons and claimed to have solved the blind murder case of a woman.

Deceased was identified as Okibai, wife of Rama Barela, a resident of Gullarpani village under Pandhana police station limit in Khandwa district. Her body was found hanging in a well at an agriculture field on January 27.

Police treated it as a murder case after finding injury marks on her head. After a week-long investigation, police have arrested Dinesh Jemaliya, Jahangiya Jemaliya, Akkal Singh and Dal Singh, all residents of Gullarpani village.

The accused quartet has confessed to their crime, police said. They informed police that there was a marriage at Jemliya Barela’s place on January 27 and deceased Okibai was raising a ruckus at the marriage ceremony in an inebriant condition.

In a fit of rage, they attacked her with a sharp weapon, which leads to her death on the spot. Later to portray her death as suicide the accused hanged her body in a well with a sari she was wearing at the time of incident.

All accused have been booked under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destroying evidence of offense) of the Indian Penal Code and produced them before the court.