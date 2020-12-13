Madhya Pradesh: Khandwa gets new ICU ward dedicated to Covid patients in district hospital

Khandwa: In order to deal with rising cases of corona in the district, an ICU ward for Covid-19 patients was dedicated to public at the district hospital here on Saturday evening. ICU ward, which also has an oxygen unit was developed at the cost of Rs 91 lakh.
Now the serious Covid patients and other patients requiring intensive care, like heart patients will be able to get intensive care in hospital itself, without the need of referring them elsewhere.
Ward was inaugurated by Khandwa MLA Nandkumar Singh Chouhan. MLA Devendra Verma, Narayan Patel, Sewadas Patel, ex- mayor Subhash Kothari and public representatives were present on the occasion.
So far, Khandwa has reported 2,111 Covid-19 cases. It has registered 59 deaths and 1,986 recoveries while about 66 patients are under treatment at Covid care centre in the district. Speaking on the occasion, Chouhan said district hospital has always been ahead in rendering its services during corona era.
The results of Covid-19 treatment in the hospital are praiseworthy, he added. The doctors and staff of the hospital have treated Covid patients with care and dedication, he further added. “Not only from Khandwa, but patients of other districts of the state too got better treatment in Khandwa district hospital”, Chouhan said
The MP Chouhan toured the ICU ward and oxygen supply unit. Civil surgeon Dr OP Jugtawat said 10 patients can be admitted in the new ICU ward. He said critical Covid patients, heart patients and other serious patients will get complete treatment here as the ICU ward is equipped with life saving equipment. A detailed information about the facilities available in the district hospital was given by chief medical and health officer Dr DS Chouhan and medical college dean Dr Hemant Hazare.
