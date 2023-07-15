 Madhya Pradesh: Khandwa-Akola Rail Track Dislocates
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Khandwa-Akola Rail Track Dislocates

Madhya Pradesh: Khandwa-Akola Rail Track Dislocates

On the same track, at 4 pm, an engine carrying the tracks passed by.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 15, 2023, 07:45 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Khandwa-Akola Rail Track Dislocates | FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): The track of under-constructed Indore-Akola railway line suddenly dislocated from its position in Khandwa. The incident took place next to Khandwa near Taklkheda station towards Burhanpur.

On the same track, at 4 pm, an engine carrying the tracks passed by. After some time, the entire track broke and was displaced from the ground. Railway engineers reached the spot after the incident.

As per preliminary information, a valve-like culvert was constructed at the spot to drain water. Railway sleepers were fixed after laying the entire track, hence construction of the track was completely fine, an official said.

But due to marshy ground, the tracks sunk, causing damage in up to 100 metres of the area.  On the contrary, villagers who reached the spot raised questions about the quality of the construction. Villagers said that along with the track, a culvert broke in the incident. 

Read Also
Bhopal: Irregularities At Kasturba Gandhi Hostel, Lateri Comes To Fore, Watery Curry, Two Chapatis...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Congress Protests Against Delay In Completion Of Road Works

MP: Congress Protests Against Delay In Completion Of Road Works

Mahidpur, Jharda Shouldn’t Be Included In Nagda District: Budgurjar

Mahidpur, Jharda Shouldn’t Be Included In Nagda District: Budgurjar

Madhya Pradesh: 3800 Litres Of Raw Mahua Destroyed, 1 Held

Madhya Pradesh: 3800 Litres Of Raw Mahua Destroyed, 1 Held

Madhya Pradesh: Khandwa-Akola Rail Track Dislocates

Madhya Pradesh: Khandwa-Akola Rail Track Dislocates

Madhya Pradesh: Collector Chairs Meeting Of District Task Force Committee

Madhya Pradesh: Collector Chairs Meeting Of District Task Force Committee