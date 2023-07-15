Madhya Pradesh: Khandwa-Akola Rail Track Dislocates | FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): The track of under-constructed Indore-Akola railway line suddenly dislocated from its position in Khandwa. The incident took place next to Khandwa near Taklkheda station towards Burhanpur.

On the same track, at 4 pm, an engine carrying the tracks passed by. After some time, the entire track broke and was displaced from the ground. Railway engineers reached the spot after the incident.

As per preliminary information, a valve-like culvert was constructed at the spot to drain water. Railway sleepers were fixed after laying the entire track, hence construction of the track was completely fine, an official said.

But due to marshy ground, the tracks sunk, causing damage in up to 100 metres of the area. On the contrary, villagers who reached the spot raised questions about the quality of the construction. Villagers said that along with the track, a culvert broke in the incident.