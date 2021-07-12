Madhya Pradesh: Khaknar police arrest three with 15 made country pistols

Burhanpur: Under the drive against illegal sale and manufacture of weapons, Khaknar police station incharge Keniv Dhurve and his team arrested three accused with 15 country pistols on Sunday.

On Saturday, Khaknar police got information that Saman Singh, 45, resident of Pachori village, was going on a TVS motorcycle with illegal arms through Pachori jungle towards Khaknar. The police arrested the accused at Dantpahari Pangri. On searching, the police found 2 country made pistols hidden in the waistband of his pants and 10 pistols from the seat of his motorcycle.

The police received information that a duo from Punjab was going with illegal weapons and the police acted promptly and near Pangri village, after a siege, arrested Nishan Singh, 26, resident Palur village with 2 pistols and Harpreet, 19, resident Palur village with 1 pistol.

In total 15 country pistols were seized from the three arrested accused. Cases have been registered against the three accused under relevant sections. They have previous crime history as well.