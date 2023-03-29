Madhya Pradesh: Kenyan team learns best practices of vaccine, Covid-19 management from Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A three-member delegation from Kenya visited various health centres in the city for two days and also learned about the practices opted to manage Covid-19 spread and also about the vaccination drive in the city.

The team had visited the city under Covid Vaccination Learning Exchange Programme (COVALEX) and visited the health centres at Khajrana, Nayta Mundla, and the model vaccination centre at Banganga.

According to District Immunisation Officer Dr Tarun Gupta, the three-member delegation of Kenya included Dr Marybeth C Maritim, faculty of health sciences, University of Nairobi, Dr James Soki, strategic partnership fellow programme manager, Nairobi, and Dr Judith Awinja Aluora, Ministry of Health, Kenya.

“During the two-day visit, the team also met various officials and a debriefing was also organised with collector Ilayaraja T. The team members expressed their satisfaction over the facilities and also discussed about following many of the practices in their country too,” he said.

During the presentation on Indore’s Covid-19 journey, district health officer Dr Purnima Gadaria informed about the health system, referral system, and structure of the department while district epidemiologist Dr Anshul Mishra talked about Covid control room, contact tracing, Covid care centre, rapid response teams, home isolation, and management of medicines and oxygen.

Similarly, immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta informed about the vaccination drive's success. Over 34 lakh people have taken the first dose, over 31 lakh people have taken the second dose, and over 5 lakh people have taken the precaution dose. He also informed the delegation about cold chain maintenance, supply of vaccines to remote areas, and door-to-door vaccination programme.

Dr Gupta added that the delegation will meet the health officials in Bhopal on Wednesday and will conclude their visit in Delhi where knowledge exchanged will be discussed as the delegation will also present the steps taken by them in their country.