Madhya Pradesh: Kendriya Vidyalaya celebrates Republic Day in Jhabua

FP Photo |

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): To commemorate the 74th Republic Day, a grand programme was organised at Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) of Jhabua. The chief guests of the event were the school principal in-charge Manish Trivedi and his wife Shilpa Trivedi. On completion of the flag hoisting ceremony, the national anthem was sung in masses. On this occasion, the principal in-charge said that equal right has been given to all the citizens in the Indian constitution and participation of every person in mainstream development should be ensured.

Every citizen should discharge his responsibilities with full devotion and honesty in taking the country to the highest peak of development. Students who scored excellently in the CBSE examination were honoured with cash prizes. Neha Dixit conducted the programme and a vote of thanks was proposed by senior faculty Amarjeet. In the end, sweets and snacks were distributed among students.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: JAYS hold protest demanding stringent action against trader in Jhabua

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)