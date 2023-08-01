 Madhya Pradesh: Kavad Pilgrim Dies In Road Mishap In Ujjain
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Kavad Pilgrim Dies In Road Mishap In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Kavad Pilgrim Dies In Road Mishap In Ujjain

The police have taken the matter under investigation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 01, 2023, 02:09 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Kavad Pilgrim Dies In Road Mishap In Ujjain | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A Kavad Yatri coming from Indore to Ujjain was hit by a loading vehicle near village Ram Vasa on Indore Road. The Kavad passenger died in the accident. According to the police, the deceased got engaged three days back.

The police have taken the matter under investigation. Nanakheda police said that Vicky Malviya, who was a resident of Sukhaliya, Indore, was coming to Ujjain on Sunday with 35 friends in a Kavad Yatra from Indore. A loading vehicle (MP 11 LA 1323) hit Vicky near village Ramvasa.

Vicky Malviya

Vicky Malviya |

Vicky was seriously injured in the accident. His companions took him to the District Hospital for treatment from where he was referred to other hospital. When the companions took him to a private hospital, the doctors declared him brought dead.

Read Also
Bhopal: Ex-Janpad Member Strangles Wife To Death, Tries To Hang Her Body On Gallows To Make It Look...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Kavad Pilgrim Dies In Road Mishap In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Kavad Pilgrim Dies In Road Mishap In Ujjain

Indore: WCD Prevents 85 Child Marriages In 1.5 Years, Lodges FIR In 5 Cases

Indore: WCD Prevents 85 Child Marriages In 1.5 Years, Lodges FIR In 5 Cases

MP Government Insensitive Over Issue Of 2 Lakh Missing Women: Oza

MP Government Insensitive Over Issue Of 2 Lakh Missing Women: Oza

Indore: Divyang Children Sing National Anthem At Collectorate, Impressed Collector Ilayaraja T...

Indore: Divyang Children Sing National Anthem At Collectorate, Impressed Collector Ilayaraja T...

26 Municipal Officers From 14 States To Learn Waste Management At IIM-I

26 Municipal Officers From 14 States To Learn Waste Management At IIM-I