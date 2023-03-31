 Madhya Pradesh: Kasturba Vanvasi Kanya Ashram marks Platinum Jubilee in Sendhwa
Madhya Pradesh: Kasturba Vanvasi Kanya Ashram marks Platinum Jubilee in Sendhwa

Educate a woman & you educate a generation: Sadhna Didi

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 01:15 AM IST
Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): To mark the platinum jubilee celebration, an elaborate event was organised at Kasturba Vanvasi Kanya Ashram, Niwali (under Barwani district) on Thursday.

Addressing the event, Bramha Kumari Sadhna Didi said that if you educate a man, you educate an individual. But if you educate a woman, you educate a whole generation and then the country. Founder late Kanta Tyagi played a pivotal role in providing education to women, children and displaced people.

Kiran Rathore, Rathore Samaj Mahila Mandal chief, also marked the significant contribution of KantaTyagi for advancement of women’s rights. The ashram was founded in 1953 with only 5 girls. It has now become a mass study centre playing significant role in tribal area development.

Chief guest, Rup Singh Solanki, chief executive officer (CEO), municipal council hailed the contribution of Kanta Didi saying that she remains an inspiration for many women activists in modern times as well. The event commenced with guest paying obeisance to Goddess Saraswati and song presentation by nursery students. Towards the end, students were given prizes, lunch boxes and were wished for their future endeavours. Former mandal cheif Ashok Rathore, Saisingh Senani also attended the programme.

