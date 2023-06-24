 Madhya Pradesh: Karnataka Governor Offers Prayers At Harkiyakhal Balaji Temple
Madhya Pradesh: Karnataka Governor Offers Prayers At Harkiyakhal Balaji Temple

Harkiakhal Balaji Temple is a famous religious centre of the Neemuch district.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 24, 2023, 07:26 PM IST
FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot reached famous Harkiyahal Balaji Temple at Harkiyakhal village (Neemuch district) along with family members and offered prayers to Lord Balaji on Saturday.

MLA (Neemuch) Dilip Singh Parihar, district panchayat president, municipal council presidents of Nagda and Baravada along with other public representatives and eminent citizens were present. Temple priest honoured Gehlot with shawl-shrifal and performed the rituals.

The governor was welcomed by officials with scarf of the temple.

Harkiakhal Balaji Temple is a famous religious centre of the Neemuch district.

District administrative officials, including district panchayat chief executive officer (CEO) Guru Prasad, SDM Dr Mamta Khede, additional Superintendent of Police SS Kanesh received Governor and accorded warm welcome to him.

Former district panchayat member Ashok Khinchi along with office-bearers and members of Malviya Community accorded welcome and presented him with a turban. After visiting the temple, Gehlot reached at residence of Jitendra Yadav at Hanumantya Vyas village where he was welcomed by MLA Parihar on behalf of the Yadav family and presented with photo frame of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Public representatives, officials, employees and a large number of villagers were also present.

