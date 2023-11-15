Madhya Pradesh: Kannoj Finishes It With Roadshow

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): Finishing it off in style, BJP candidate Shivram Kannoj conducted a roadshow and public relations in the town on Wednesday.

He was accompanied by a large number of party workers and the party’s senior leader including MP Chatar Singh Darbar and others. Kannoj received a warm welcome from women with aarti thali and garlands at various places and people showered flowers during the roadshow.

He addressed the party workers and garlanded the portrait of Tantya Mama at Gandhi Square. Addressing the public, he said, “I will be the first to stand with you to fulfil the demands of the public in the assembly.”

He said that party’s manifesto promises to bring water from the Omkareshwar canal to the remaining villages of the town, give Manawar a district status and Umarban and Singhana a Tehsil status, provide employment opportunities and much more.

