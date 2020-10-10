Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath's stance on Shivraj kneeling down, says if the public interest is paramount for the leaders, they do not need to kneel

Kamal Nath further wrote, "Do not consider the public foolish by serving false-waxed speeches, do not tarnish politics by insulting the mandate by bargaining for your power greed, public interest is always paramount for it, then the public always sits on its eyes, Makes the crown of his head, he never needs to kneel.

CM Shivraj while addressing the gathering in Suwasra in Mandsaur said, "Whenever an MLA, Minister used to talk about the development of his area during the Congress Government, Kamal Nath had only one answer. There is no money." But Mama says there is no shortage of money for development. How can a leader who with his hands on the excuse of lack of money? The leader is the one who gets the job of the people at the crossroads. Who takes the path out of the trouble. I promise you that I will leave no stone unturned in development and will never let the lack of money come in the way of the needs of the people. But this will happen when our government stays. "