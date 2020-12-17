Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath 'mediating' between Sonia, 23 rebels who wrote to her

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath is believed to be arranging a meeting of the 23 party rebels who had written to party interim chief Sonia Gandhi calling for organisational changes with her, party sources said on Thursday.

The meeting of the 23 rebels with the party chief is likely to be held soon.

The meeting with all the 23 dissenting leaders with Sonia Gandhi is being seen as a move towards "reconciliation" among the warring factions in the party, who were reportedly snubbed when they sought appointment with the party chief.

When questioned if former party chief Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be part of the meeting, the sources said that it is still unclear.

The sources further said that Kamal Nath is concerned over the party's below par performance in several states.

The Congress leadership was left surprised after 23 senior leaders wrote to Sonia Gandhi in August this year demanding a more active leadership.

Party source said that Kamal Nath has been the co-ordinator of the meeting of the party dissenters with the party chief and he has persuaded Sonia Gandhi to meet them.

Nath himself lost power in Madhya Pradesh in March this year following a rebellion by Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Nath has earlier met Sonia Gandhi at her residence on December 8 to discuss party issues.