Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath attends oath ceremony of newly elected Pithampur civic body

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): State Congress president and former chief minister Kamal Nath attended the oath-taking ceremony of the Congress president for the Pithampur municipality in Mhow on Friday. Inthe ceremony oath was administered to the president, vice president and councillor of the municipality.

Addressing the programme, Nath said that, just like Congress has won the municipality election, the party will also register success in the Assembly elections. He encouraged the elected office bearers to deliver their duties with loyalty. Kamal Nath reached the Pithampur office by 9:10 am and discussed the condition of the council with the councillors.

The first thing he said was, now we have to respect the demands of the public. Nath advised running the municipality systematically for the next 6-7 months till the assembly elections. He also had a word with the industrialists of Pithampur and the media people. During this, he expressed anger over Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan for asking account for 15 months of ruling Congress government. Kuldeep Singh Dung, Congress leader Aman Bajaj and others were also present.