Madhya Pradesh: Kailash Vijayvargiya Visits Alirajpur | FP Photo

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): The national general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kailash Vijayvargiya visited Alirajpur on Friday and chaired a meeting of Vidhan Sabha Sanchalan Samiti at the BJP district office.

Vijayvargiya said that as the general secretary of the BJP, he is privileged to address the meeting.

He expressed his gratitude towards each and everyone who has tirelessly worked towards the growth and success of the party.

‘It is your unwavering commitment that has propelled the BJP to unprecedented heights, making us the driving force of change in our great nation and in Alirajpur district’, Vijayvargiya said.

He discussed strategies of the upcoming assembly elections with members of Vidhan Sabha Sanchalan Samiti along with senior leaders and workers of the party.

The people of Alirajpur came together in a grand display of enthusiasm and warmth as they wholeheartedly welcomed Vijayvargiya, to their beloved land.

The atmosphere was filled with joy, excitement and a sense of pride as the residents of Alirajpur gathered to express their unwavering support and admiration for their esteemed leader. The streets were adorned with colourful decorations, banners and flags bearing BJP's symbol.

Youth commission president Dr Nishant Khare, BJP state vice- president Nagar Singh Chauhan, district president Maku Parwal and others were also present. BJP district media-in-charge Hitendra Sharma informed this.