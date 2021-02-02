Madhya Pradesh: Kabbadi players earn laurels for Bagh, represented the country in 7th Indo-Nepal Rural Youth Games 2020-21

Bagh: Suraj Dalke, Rahul Baghel and Kamlesh Solanki who represented country in the recently held 7th Indo-Nepal Rural Youth Games 2020-21 held in Pokhara in Nepal got rousing welcome on their arrival to the village on Monday.

Their team posted victory over Nepal in under-17 age group, while Solanki was part of winning contingent in open group.

A welcome rally was also taken out with DJ music covering the main areas of the village. People welcomed the players with garlands at different places.

Team coach Nirvesh Wankhede said that the under-17 Indian team defeated Nepal team by 17 points and in the Open competition Indian team defeated Nepal by 5 points.

MLA and ex-forest minister Umang Singhar provided financial assistance to Suraj to ensure his participation at the event.