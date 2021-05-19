Madhya Pradesh: Jobat reports thefts surge

Jobat: With the surge in cases during second wave of corona, Jobat and nearby villages are witnessing spurt in theft cases.

Residents complained that the station in-charge has failed to capture the accused.

On Saturday, thieves broke into the residence of Bharat Singh Dawar in Teacher Colony and stole gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 2,24,000. The complainant said that the burglary occurred when he and family went to Baladmung. He lodged a complaint in the police station.

An incident of shoplifting in a general store was reported from Baag Road near the police station at around 10:30 pm on Sunday.

Two motorbikes also went missing near the Baag road.

One Keru Singh also lodged a complaint that his Hero HF Deluxe motorbike was stolen on Wednesday.