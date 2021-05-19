Madhya Pradesh: Jobat reports thefts surge

Jobat: With the surge in cases during second wave of corona, Jobat and nearby villages are witnessing spurt in theft cases.
Residents complained that the station in-charge has failed to capture the accused.
On Saturday, thieves broke into the residence of Bharat Singh Dawar in Teacher Colony and stole gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 2,24,000. The complainant said that the burglary occurred when he and family went to Baladmung. He lodged a complaint in the police station.
An incident of shoplifting in a general store was reported from Baag Road near the police station at around 10:30 pm on Sunday.
Two motorbikes also went missing near the Baag road.
One Keru Singh also lodged a complaint that his Hero HF Deluxe motorbike was stolen on Wednesday.
A break in was reported in Baladmung in which thieves decamped with jewellery and Rs 50,000 in cash.
The police patrolling has also been reduced at night, said a local.
Police never enquire or take any strict action against drunkards or people violating traffic rules at night, he added.
The CCTV cameras installed by Nagar Panchayat are defunct. Council members allege that they handed over the cameras to the police department and now they are responsible for it.
Jobat Sub-Divisional Officer of Police RC Bhaskar said that he went to enquire about the incident reported in Teacher Colony and a dog squad team has been called from Alirajpur.
The police are trying their best to find the accused, he added.